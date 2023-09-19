Police arrest 36-year old man for allegedly raping neighbour’s wife

SP Suleiman Nguroje, command Public Relations Officer PPRO, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola on Tuesday. Nguroje said that the suspect was arrested on Sept. 15.

“The suspect was said to have on same date, around Noon, haven noticed the absence of the victim’s husband to the farm, entered into the house and thereafter forcefully had an undue carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation, so far reveals that the suspect was wearing a black face mask and also carried a knife which he used in threatening the victim to comply with his demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately for him upon committing the act his mask fell off, haven been recognized by the victim, he fled away through the window,” he stated.

He said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters Kala’a by the victim’s husband. Nguroje stated that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, frowned at the ugly incident and directed Officer in charge of Family Support Unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the perpetrator.