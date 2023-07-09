Police arrest 207 phone snatchers, thugs, others in Kaduna State
Jalige stated also that some of the suspects had been charged in court whole others were still being investigated.
Police spokesman in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, stated in Kaduna on Saturday that the arrests followed raids on identified black spots in the state.
He added that other suspects were arrested for ATM card swapping, armed robbery and thuggery.
