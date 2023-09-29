ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 18 suspected kidnappers, 11 others in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson attributed the success recorded by the command to the support of members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer made the disclosure while parading the suspects in Lafia on Friday.

He said that two of the suspects were arrested while trying to purchase more ammunition and guns.

According to him, most of the suspects have already confessed to committing the crimes and are helping the police in the investigation.

He also said that the investigation had led to the discovery of their hideout in Wassa village, Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State where the arms were recovered.

The spokesperson added that following intelligence, the police had also arrested suspected kidnappers, operating along Nasarawa-Eggon, Akwanga and Kokona LGAs of the state.

He further said that seven suspects were paraded for alleged rape and four others for suspected cultists.

”The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects; four guns, 11 ammunition and one vehicle,” he said.

The spokesperson attributed the success recorded by the command to the support of members of the public, traditional rulers, other security agencies and the media.

He, however, said an investigation was ongoing and, on conclusion, the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He appealed to members of the public to continue to avail the police with credible information that would help to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

