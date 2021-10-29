RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

A total of 7,036 criminal suspects have been arrested in Nigeria since January.

IGP Usman Baba says many of the suspects are already being prosecuted in court (image used for illustrative purpose) [PBS]
IGP Usman Baba says many of the suspects are already being prosecuted in court (image used for illustrative purpose) [PBS]

At least 1,665 people have been arrested since January in connection with rape and other sexual and gender-based violence.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, said during a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, 2021 the arrests were carried out nationwide.

He didn't give a specific figure of the rape cases officially reported, but authorities have been battling with what many campaigners have described as a rape epidemic in the country.

All 36 state governors resolved to declare a state of emergency on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children last year following a string of high-profile cases all over the country where 717 cases were reported between January and May.

Baba said on Thursday that a total of 7,036 criminal suspects have been arrested since January for violent crimes including terrorism and banditry.

IGP Usman Baba says insecurity has been 'significantly stabilised' in Nigeria [NPF]
IGP Usman Baba says insecurity has been 'significantly stabilised' in Nigeria [NPF]

In a more detailed breakdown, he said police officers arrested 1,845 armed robbery suspects, 1,183 murder suspects, 1,110 internet fraud suspects, and 1,445 cultism suspects.

1,243 suspects were also arrested in connection with kidnapping, and 155 arrested for suspected terrorism, or involvement in secessionist activities.

1,717 sophisticated firearms, 39,514 live ammunition, and 341 stolen vehicles were also reportedly recovered from the suspects.

Baba said operations by police officers led to the rescue of 934 victims of kidnap.

Despite the many crime reports still recorded across the country, the police chief said a collaboration between security agencies has ensured Nigeria's security situation has been 'significantly stabilised'.

He said the country is only still experiencing isolated cases of crime and threats to public safety, peace and security.

"The Nigeria Police Force is however unrelenting in rejigging its public safety strategies to adequately contain prevailing and emerging crime trends across the country," Baba said.

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

