Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

He said the Police prosecuted 722 cases and rescued 55 kidnap victims within the period under review, and reiterated readiness to tackle public complaints and other legitimate grievances in the state.

“From my assumption of duty on Nov. 29, 2021 till date, the Command recorded 722 cases.

“It arrested 1,460 suspects in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the state, and rescued 55 kidnapped victims from their captors,” he said.

Represented by Bello Shehu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Sanda said the Police recovered seven AK-47 Rifles, 145 live ammunitions, 20 locally made revolvers and 23 Dane guns,

He listed other recovered weapons to include 20 cartridges, 45 machetes, one single barrel, one double barrel, 14 motorcycles, five laptops, 10 tricycles, 81 parcel of Cannabis sativa, 101 cell phones and N7.19 million, among others.

The CP said the command recorded significant successes in the fight against crimes through actionable intelligence from members of the public,