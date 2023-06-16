ADVERTISEMENT
Police arraign 39-year-old man for alleged theft of ₦‎1.1 million bitters

News Agency Of Nigeria

He alleged that the defendant stole 198 cartons of Odogu bitters valued at ₦‎1.1 million, from a company, Lofty Excel, located at the Trade Fair Complex.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and willful damage to property.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 6, at the Trade fair complex in Ojo, Lagos.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant willfully damaged 614 cartons of Odogwu bitters, valued ₦‎3.6 million.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of sections 280 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni adjourned the case until June 19 for trial.

