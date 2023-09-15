Police, Army, DSS destroy IPOB camp, shrine in Ebonyi

This is contained in a press statement issued in Abakaliki on Thursday by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command in the state.

Onovwakpoyeya noted that the team also destroyed a shrine at the IPOB camp.

"On September 13, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, tactical team operatives of the Command in a joint operation with the military and the DSS stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Eke-agbebor Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state.

"One of the IPOB/ESN members was shot and fatally wounded, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

"Two others were, however, arrested. These are Emmanuel Chinedu ‘m’, aka Patho, aged 26, and Paul Ani ‘m’, aka Osah, 38," the PPRO explained.

In another development, Onovwakpoyeya added that another IPOB member was arrested on September 14 by residents of Agba community in Ishielu local government area of the state.

She said that the suspect was arrested while trying to flee the community and was handed over to the police.