ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau University suspends exams over killing of student

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had condemned the attack, calling on residents to remain calm.

Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation
Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation

Recommended articles

Yakubu Ayuba, the Registrar of the institution disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had on Thursday night attacked Chikam, a neighbouring community to the university, killing the student, identified as Dading Jordan.

Ayuba said that the university had also declared a two-day mourning in honour of the slain student.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The Vice-Chancellor and the entire management convey their condolences to the family of the deceased student, the student body and the university community.

In view of this sad development, management has declared a two-day mourning, from Friday, April 19, to Saturday, April 20.

”Accordingly, all the examinations earlier scheduled for Friday and Saturday are hereby suspended

”While we call on our students to remain calm and law-abiding, we wish to urge the security agencies to beef up security around the university in order to secure staff and students”, he said.

NAN reports that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had condemned the attack, calling on residents to remain calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that government and security agencies were doing everything to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara grows Rivers IGR by over 100%, less than 1 year after Wike's tenure

Fubara grows Rivers IGR by over 100%, less than 1 year after Wike's tenure

Plateau University suspends exams over killing of student

Plateau University suspends exams over killing of student

Nigeria laughing stock of the rest of the world due to insecurity - TY Danjuma

Nigeria laughing stock of the rest of the world due to insecurity - TY Danjuma

APC group claims Tinubu’s initiatives stimulating economic recovery

APC group claims Tinubu’s initiatives stimulating economic recovery

Plateau Gov urges calm after attack that led to death of 200-level PLASU student

Plateau Gov urges calm after attack that led to death of 200-level PLASU student

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

NAFDAC reopens popular Ibadan supermarket shut for selling unregistered product

Gov Adeleke lavished with praise for providing water, sanitation facilities

Gov Adeleke lavished with praise for providing water, sanitation facilities

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

CSO inaugurates campaign to combat electoral irregularities, promote reforms

Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Oborevwori Sheriff, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly.

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis