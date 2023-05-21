Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

The former Anambra State governor said this in response to recent reports of violent killings and other criminal acts across the country.

He said the spate of killings remains a source of serious concern to the country, adding that he remains in earnest prayers for a better Nigeria.

The Labour Party flag-bearer specifically referred to reported violent attacks by gunmen in the Mangu council area of Plateau State, which have claimed many lives including women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said he received the news of the incident with grave concern while urging the government and security agencies to ensure that the security of the lives of Nigerians is prioritised.

He said, “These incessant acts of killing, kidnapping, maiming and other acts of terrorism must be condemned by every Nigerian. I most sincerely urge the security agencies and the government to rise to the occasion of arresting this frightening gradual descent into anarchy. Human lives must be treated with every sacredness it deserves, and no Nigerian deserves to die in such a mindless manner.

“I respectfully appeal to the security agencies to do more in their efforts in tackling this monster of insecurity to avoid a situation where the entire nation may be uninhabitable with time.

“In the long run, building Nigeria’s economy and productively engaging our youthful populace, will tear down the walls of ethnic and religious division among us, and reduce the level of insecurity.