The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said Nigerians can only enjoy peaceful coexistence if the government revamped the economy and actively engage the youths.

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State governor said this in response to recent reports of violent killings and other criminal acts across the country.

He said the spate of killings remains a source of serious concern to the country, adding that he remains in earnest prayers for a better Nigeria.

The Labour Party flag-bearer specifically referred to reported violent attacks by gunmen in the Mangu council area of Plateau State, which have claimed many lives including women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said he received the news of the incident with grave concern while urging the government and security agencies to ensure that the security of the lives of Nigerians is prioritised.

He said, “These incessant acts of killing, kidnapping, maiming and other acts of terrorism must be condemned by every Nigerian. I most sincerely urge the security agencies and the government to rise to the occasion of arresting this frightening gradual descent into anarchy. Human lives must be treated with every sacredness it deserves, and no Nigerian deserves to die in such a mindless manner.

“I respectfully appeal to the security agencies to do more in their efforts in tackling this monster of insecurity to avoid a situation where the entire nation may be uninhabitable with time.

“In the long run, building Nigeria’s economy and productively engaging our youthful populace, will tear down the walls of ethnic and religious division among us, and reduce the level of insecurity.

“My heart is heavy with pain while thinking of all the victims, including the dead, the injured and those displaced from their homes. My condolences go to the families and the people of Plateau State.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Plateau killings: Obi proposes solution to ethnic, religious divide

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

Lagos Eko Rice hits major markets in June

Lagos Eko Rice hits major markets in June

Police launch operation to free abducted Catholic Priest in Imo

Police launch operation to free abducted Catholic Priest in Imo

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi

2 injured as bus rams into petroleum tanker in Kogi

Dangote refinery will contribute significantly to Nigeria economy growth - MOMAN

Dangote refinery will contribute significantly to Nigeria economy growth - MOMAN

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound ₦.5bn worth meth in Lagos, arrests 3 suspects

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound ₦.5bn worth meth in Lagos, arrests 3 suspects

UK set to ban Nigerian students, others from migrating with family

UK set to ban Nigerian students, others from migrating with family

Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos

Police confirm electrocution of 2 EKEDC staff in Lagos

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu