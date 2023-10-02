Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Plateau Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lawandi Datti has warned youths against jungle justice and advised them to report their concerns to constituted authorities.

Datti stated this when he visited the family of late Fwinbe Gofwan who gruesomely murdered by a mob in Jos on Sept. 25. It would be recalled that Gofwan, a mini bus driver, was murdered by a mob for no fault of his. The commissioner urged the youth to be law abiding citizens and avoid taking laws into their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

He applauded the Nigeria Police Force for the immediate arrest of one among the suspects. Datti extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Plateau youth. Father of the deceased, Thomas Gofwan, thanked the commissioner for the condolence visit which he described as consoling.

Gofwan, however, called on Plateau Government to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to justice. Elder John Gobak, former Secretary to the Government of Plateau, described the murder of Fwinbe Gofwan as devastating episode.

Gobak, who is the friend of deceased father, said that late Gofwan was an industrious and receptive young man that cared about people.

“He loves people. He’s always relating well with people, he was an amiable personality that was ready to do anything to assist others.