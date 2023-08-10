ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Plateau Govt establishes Security and Information Centre for residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Since the new administration of the government, the state has been burdened with continuous attacks in some communities, where more than 300 people had been killed.

Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Governor-Caleb-Mutfwang-of-Plateau-State (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Governor Caleb Mutfwang said that the centre would bridge the communication divide between the general public and the government and enable Plateau to address its security challenges.

A statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mt Gyang Bere on Thursday in Jos, reported the governor as stating this during the inauguration of the centre.

Since the new administration of the government, the state has been burdened with continuous attacks in some communities in Mangu Local Government Area and other parts, where more than 300 people had been killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the centre, established by the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), was adopting a toll free hotline for information sharing. According to the statement, the centre, which is already operational, will serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly.

He added that it would enable gathering feedback on development matters within the state for appropriate action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

GOC urges soldiers to sustain teamwork, sportsmanship in operations

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gunmen kill 21 persons, 7 sustain injuries in Plateau

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

Gov Uzodinma reiterates his support for security agencies

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

APC advises Zamfara Govt. to focus on security

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

World Bank halts progress of new projects in Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

Gov. Idris approves ₦675m furniture allowance for elected Council Chairmen

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

NGO donates relief materials to 105 displaced households in Plateau

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

Military Junta in Niger forms new government

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria