Plateau Govt establishes Security and Information Centre for residents

Governor Caleb Mutfwang said that the centre would bridge the communication divide between the general public and the government and enable Plateau to address its security challenges.

A statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mt Gyang Bere on Thursday in Jos, reported the governor as stating this during the inauguration of the centre.

Since the new administration of the government, the state has been burdened with continuous attacks in some communities in Mangu Local Government Area and other parts, where more than 300 people had been killed.

He said that the centre, established by the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (PICTDA), was adopting a toll free hotline for information sharing. According to the statement, the centre, which is already operational, will serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly.