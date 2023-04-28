Plateau governor-elect commiserates with victims of tanker explosion

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) had on Thursday on Bauchi Road in Jos, lost control, veered off the road and went up in flames.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in Plateau, Insp Alfred Alabo, confirmed that 13 persons were burnt beyond recognition, while 28 shops, six cars and two tricycles were also destroyed.

The governor-elect in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Mr Gyang Bere on Friday in Jos, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Mutfwang condoled the bereaved families and prayed for the healing and quick recovery of those who sustained varying degrees of injuries from the incident.

He also sympathised with the people of Jos North over the sad incident and prayed God to avert its reoccurrence.