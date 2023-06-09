The sports category has moved to a new website.
Plateau Gov suspends last-minute recruitments, appointments made by Lalong

News Agency Of Nigeria

He assured that measures and steps to strengthen and build a result-oriented civil service would be taken in due course.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Mutfwang’s media aide, Gyang Bere, stated in Jos on Thursday that the governor directed the suspension of the appointments because they were “flagrant abuse of Public Service Rules’’.

The governor’s directive also stated that the appointments did not follow due process, and were indiscriminate and irregular.

“All appointments into the state’s civil service from Oct. 1, 2022 to date are hereby suspended with effect from same date subject to review in line with due process.

“All those who have retired, but are yet to vacate their offices or duty posts either because of extension or contract appointment are to hand over government property in their possession and vacate the offices immediately.

“All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All civil servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,’’ the governor directed.

He assured that measures and steps to strengthen and build a result-oriented civil service would be taken in due course.

News Agency Of Nigeria

