The governor in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, in Jos, also expressed outrage over the murder of the 22-year-old student of Biology Education of the University of Maiduguri.

He described the killing as a heinous act aimed at provoking sentiments which could lead to perceived hatred for people based on religion and origin.

He said the narrative of the terrorists must never be allowed to fester and cause disharmony among Nigerians as the ideology of Boko Haram was not only misplaced but clearly a merchandise of evil.

Lalong commiserated with the family of Dalyep and assured them of the support of the State Government in their period of great distress.

He said the notion being conveyed by the terrorists that Christians and citizens of Plateau were being targeted was most unfortunate and must be condemned, as it is another ploy by the group to legitimise their evil enterprise.

He said the State Government would continue to work with security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure that those still under captivity of the sect were released while those behind the evil act were brought to justice.

NAN reports that Dalep, a native of Jing in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau, was abducted on Jan. 9 by the Boko Haram terrorists while on his way to Maiduguri to resume school.