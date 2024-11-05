PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

The protesters demanded the resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), citing his “incompetent leadership” and the ongoing crisis of fuel scarcity.

The protest, led by youth activists Kabir Matazu and Danielsi Momoh, targeted the leadership of the NNPCL, alleging that Kyari’s management has failed to deliver on critical commitments, including the operationalisation of local refineries.

“Kyari’s continued leadership is detrimental to NNPCL and the Nigerian populace. It is time for new leadership that prioritizes accountability and efficiency,” they asserted, highlighting the need for reforms within the corporation.

In an open letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Matazu and Momoh criticized NNPCL’s alleged mismanagement.

Failed operation of local refineries

Despite the federal government’s $4 billion investment in refinery repairs, they argued, Kyari has failed to provide a “clear roadmap” for their revitalisation.

“This crisis not only undermines public confidence but also affects the presidency’s Renewed Hope agenda,” the protest leaders noted.

The demonstrators further expressed concerns about corruption cases within NNPCL.

“We call for the immediate establishment of a committee to investigate the ongoing allegations of sleaze and fraud under Mr. Kyari’s leadership,” they stated, pressing for accountability through a National Assembly investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In addition to Kyari’s resignation, the protest leaders called for stricter regulations to curb the importation of substandard petroleum products, safeguarding public health and safety.

They urged the appointment of a “qualified individual” capable of steering the oil sector towards transparency and productivity.

