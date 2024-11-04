PHOTOS: Mass protest hits NNPC towers amid fuel crisis

Led by the Two Million Man March Against Oil Scam Cabal and Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN), protesters voiced frustration over skyrocketing fuel prices, persistent shortages, and the economic toll on citizens.

Abdullahi Bilal, co-convener of the protest, decried Kyari’s leadership, accusing him of prioritising personal gain over public welfare.

"Under Kyari’s watch, fuel prices have spiked with little regard for the impact on Nigerians,” he stated. “We are demanding his immediate resignation to allow for leaders who genuinely prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.”

The demonstrators highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the fuel subsidy system, arguing that it enriches a select few while most Nigerians suffer.

“The subsidy regime is a tool for corruption,” Bilal remarked. “Full deregulation is essential to bring transparency and competition to the oil sector.”

Protesters also condemned the importation of adulterated fuel, which they called a harmful practice that has deepened the nation’s fuel crisis.

Barrister Napoleon Otache, representing CEFRAN, demanded accountability, stating, “This act of economic sabotage has led to endless fuel queues and worsened Nigerians’ daily lives. We need answers and accountability for these failures.”

The rally raised concerns about the $4 billion allocated to rehabilitate Nigeria’s refineries, with protesters noting that the promised improvements remain unmet.

“Nigerians were assured that the Dangote Refinery would resolve our fuel issues, yet we continue to face scarcity and rising prices,” Bilal said.