Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

Mr Adejuwon Otelaja, the state Chairman of the society, gave the felicitation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on behalf of the Executive Council, Fellows and members of the PSN.

“The society commends the doggedness, patriotism and commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his deputy, Mr Alabi, to good governance in Kwara.

“We also commend you on your efforts in working together with us to rid our state of drug abuse’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejuwon described Alabi as an excellent patron to the society and partner to the governor in moving the state toward development.