ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the society described Alabi as an excellent patron to the society and partner to the governor in moving the state toward development.

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi (AIT)
Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi (AIT)

Recommended articles

Mr Adejuwon Otelaja, the state Chairman of the society, gave the felicitation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on behalf of the Executive Council, Fellows and members of the PSN.

The society commends the doggedness, patriotism and commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his deputy, Mr Alabi, to good governance in Kwara.

“We also commend you on your efforts in working together with us to rid our state of drug abuse’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejuwon described Alabi as an excellent patron to the society and partner to the governor in moving the state toward development.

The society wished Alabi a happy birthday and more prosperous years in good health and service to our dear state and nation,’’ he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Chimamanda shows up to support Peter Obi, Datti in court

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Muslim clerics, Islamic groups in Kaduna endorse El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

Pharmacists celebrate Kwara's Deputy Gov, Alabi, at 60

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Domestic, sexual and gender-based violence prevalent in Plateau' - NHRC

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Avoid engaging in drug abuse, cybercrime' - Bago warns corps members

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Fire razes 14 shelves in Yola market' – Official

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'Tinubu’s broadcast inspires renewed hope for Nigeria' - ADSC boss

'We opted for dialogue with bandits, terrorists' – Stakeholders

'We opted for dialogue with bandits, terrorists' – Stakeholders

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria

FAO strengthens partnership with FG to control spread of Anthrax in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions