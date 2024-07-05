We won't work against Tinubu's policies - Tanker drivers

Lucky Osesua, National Chairman of the Union said this while addressing newsmen at the end of its delegates conference on Thursday in Abuja.

“This is a time for the PTD members to come together to improve their welfare and also focus on the primary objectives of the union, which are the delivery of petroleum products to all the states and locations within the Federation.

“We appeal to you not to fail for the unrealistic promises of the opposition. It is important to say that if we did not challenge the rascalities, those unrealistic promises would not be made.

“Our mantras: not to in any way intend to work against the progressive and seamless policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to members to be calm and loyal, law-abiding, and go about their daily business without fear of harassment or intimidation from anyone.