Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest

Augustine Egbon, PTD National Chairman, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that members of the union were not planning to embark on any kind of protest.

He alerted the general public to the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals.

“That is to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of petroleum products distribution in the country through spreading of fake and false news items.

“Our members are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation.

“We wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us.’’

He also reaffirmed that there was unity among the union members and advised the public to shun the rumours.

Egbon urged security agencies to look into the source of such false information.

He added that members on PTD were fully committed and united in their collective struggles as they believed that workers who were united could never be defeated.

