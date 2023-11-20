ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The drivers urged security agencies to look into the source of such false information.

Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest. [Guardian]
Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Augustine Egbon, PTD National Chairman, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that members of the union were not planning to embark on any kind of protest.

He alerted the general public to the antics of some desperate and mischievous individuals.

“That is to cause unfounded and dangerous panic in the supply chain of petroleum products distribution in the country through spreading of fake and false news items.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our members are not embarking on any form of protest and we are determined to continue our services to the nation.

“We wholeheartedly support the efforts of the government of President Bola Tinubu to put our economy on the right track for the good of all of us.’’

He also reaffirmed that there was unity among the union members and advised the public to shun the rumours.

Egbon urged security agencies to look into the source of such false information.

He added that members on PTD were fully committed and united in their collective struggles as they believed that workers who were united could never be defeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The general public is implored to ignore these mischief makers and security agencies are hereby called upon to fully investigate this panic-creating news items as the citizens are already going through enough tough times and situations,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your money is safe in Nigeria  — Tinubu assures investors

Your money is safe in Nigeria  — Tinubu assures investors

Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest

Petroleum tanker drivers debunk report on planned protest

FG says modern cassava processing plant will create 1,000 jobs in Ondo

FG says modern cassava processing plant will create 1,000 jobs in Ondo

Abia government refutes allegations of spending ₦927m on Alex Otti's welfare

Abia government refutes allegations of spending ₦927m on Alex Otti's welfare

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

BREAKING: Court dismisses PDP's Uba's appeal, affirms Hyacinth Alia as Benue governor

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

2,000 young entrepreneurs participate in Sokoto Business Fair

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

Democracy has not been working because it was forced on Africa - Obasanjo

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

FG says collaboration with HiiL will improve access to justice by all Nigerians

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna State government promises 10,000 houses for the masses in 4 years

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances (Channels Television)

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Nyesom Wike.

Dutse indigenes in Abuja call on FCTA to fix bad roads