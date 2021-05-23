RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Petrol tanker explodes in Kano, injures 64 people

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tanker was offloading petroleum products at a filling station when it exploded.

Fire truck of the Federal Fire Service [Twitter/@Fedfireng] Pulse Nigeria

No fewer than 64 persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday in Kano.

The incidence happened at the Al-ihsan filling station at Sharada in Kano Municipal Area of Kano State.

Malam Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, adding that no live was lost.

"On receiving a distress call from one Malam Umar Shuai'bu and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) at about 04:20p.m that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada.

"We quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 04:24p.m to rescue the victims."

He said that the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station when the incident occurred.

"The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital," he said.

He appealed to the public to always call the fire service immediately they encounter any fire incident.

