Petrol tanker explodes in Kano, injures 64 people

The incidence happened at the Al-ihsan filling station at Sharada in Kano Municipal Area of Kano State.

Malam Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, adding that no live was lost.

"On receiving a distress call from one Malam Umar Shuai'bu and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) at about 04:20p.m that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada.

"We quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 04:24p.m to rescue the victims."

He said that the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station when the incident occurred.

"The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital," he said.