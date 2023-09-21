ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi urges Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership

Obi decried infrastructural decay in Nigeria universities and called for more funding to develop the institutions.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Obi said this in Nsukka on Wednesday, during a lecture titled,”The Ethical Leadership”.

The lecture is organised by Strategic Contacts, Ethics and Publications (STRACEP), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He said that ethics was fundamental for any leader to succeed since it defined the character of the leader.

“Ethics is what defines your character and who you are; the only way Nigeria will move forward is for leaders at all levels to embrace ethical leadership.

“It’s unfortunate that many have deficit in ethics, that is why if they lie, steal, kill or involve in any form of corruption it doesn’t matter to them,” he said.

The LP candidate, however, decried infrastructural decay in Nigeria universities and called for more funding to develop the institutions.

“Nigeria universities would have received first-lift in infrastructure if the huge amount of money given to the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct 2023 general elections is invested in them,” he said.

Obi commended UNN for the event aimed to celebrate ethics of leadership excellence and values of motherhood, adding that the award of ethical leadership and good motherhood to former Gov. Virgy Etiaba of Anambra was commendable.

In his response, Chief Ben Etiaba, the first son of Dame Etiaba, said that leadership failure in Nigeria was responsible for citizen’s inability to benefit from dividends of leadership.

Ben, who spoke in a lecture titled: “Are Nigerians Getting What They Deserved From Democracy: The Roadless Travelled, said that the country would only benefit from leadership dividends if she changed the process of selecting leaders.

“When we have good leaders, there will be respect for human dignity, freedom to speak, equality before the law, safe and secured community, transparency, accountability and good economy,” he said.

The guest speaker further said that government should be built on human beings that had the vision and dedication to embark on great voyage that would benefit the citizens.

“Nations are built by altruistic men and women who have great visions to build better society for their countries.

“Unless we have leaders with ability, integrity, commitment and vision, we cannot succeed or dispense leadership dividends,” he said.

Obi expressed appreciation to UNN management for finding him worthy to deliver the university’s 2023 Ethical leadership lecture.

In a remark, the UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, said that ethical leadership was necessary in every form so that the right thing would be done at every point in time, "no matter whose ox is gored".

“If the president presides well, the governor governs well, managers manage well and teaches well, the society will be a better place for everybody,” he said.

Igwe commended STRACEP for organising the event which promoted ethics and good values in the society.

Earlier, Dr Casmir Ani, the Director of STRACEP, said the directorate would continue to promote ethics to ensure that things were done according to due process.

Ani said that Etiaba, who was the first female governor, was chosen for the award of ethical leadership because of her good performance as governor on ethics.

“Everybody knows Etiaba leadership in Anambra was a good example of ethical leadership and values of good motherhood,” he said.

The director commended UNN management for the support to STRACEP, which he said, made it possible for numerous achievements of the directorate.

Also, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, who represented Gov. Peter Mbah, was among dignitaries present at the event.

