Peter Obi to spend Christmas with IDPs in Kogi camps

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi will join other Catholic faithful from Kogi State for the celebration which is the first of its kind by any politician in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, December 23, 2022, by the Kogi State Chairman of the party, Ahmed Mohammed, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja by the state publicity secretary, Idakwo Emmanuel.

The statement stated that the former Anambra State Governor took the decision in the spirit of celebrating Christmas with the less privileged.

Obi is expected to join other Catholic faithful from Kogi State for the celebration which is the first of its kind by any politician in the state.

The statement read:In the spirit of the joyful season, His Excellency, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, will be celebrating Christmas day, December 25 with less privileged living in the IDP camps around Idah and Ibaji areas.

The Parishioners of St Boniface Catholic Cathedral, Sabon Gari and all Christian faithful at Idah, Kogi State, will join the celebration.

“We encourage all patriots that are set out to rescue our dear country to stay motivated as we work together towards achieving a new Nigeria that our unborn children will be proud of.

