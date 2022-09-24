Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

Obi supporters, fondly called 'Obidients', gathered at the Unity Fountain, where the rally took off and marched towards the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid security presence.

Images and videos from the rally shared on social media showed a massive turn out despite the initial logistical challenges.

Recall that one of the mobilisers, who goes by the name Weyimi B. Lube, took to Twitter on Friday, September 23, 2022 to complain about lack of funds to mobilise people to the rally ground.

However, the turn out witnessed on Saturday, September 24, 2022, suggested that the organisers may have found a way around the funding challenge.

Pulse reports that Obidient march has now become a weekly event that takes place in different parts of the country.

Recall that determined demonstrators had staged a similar rally in Ebonyi State last week despite reported harassment by aggressive security officers who allegedly fired tear gas to disperse a waiting crowd.

Obi supporters also put up an impressive rally in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, recently with rumours claiming that the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, also joined the march, although he has since debunked that.

A former Governor of Anambra State, Obi will be up against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and others in the 2023 presidential election.

See photos from the Abuja rally below;

