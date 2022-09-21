Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

How it happened: Obi said this while expressing his heartfelt sympathy to the Government of Jigawa and the affected victims of the floods which has reportedly claimed over 90 lives and displaced 100,000 people from their homes.

The former Anambra State governor made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Obi, who said the development is profoundly disturbing, urged the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to mitigate losses and casualties from the disaster.

He also called on the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding, even in other parts of the nation and help them sail through the turbulent times.

Obi's tweet read: "News reports of the ravaging floods wreaking havoc in different communities in Jigawa State, are not only disturbing but alarming. Its profoundly disturbing to learn that nearly 100 lives have been lost and 100,000 Nigerians displaced from their homes due to the flooding.

"My heart goes out to the Government of Jigawa State, the affected communities, the bereaved and displaced families, in these challenging times. I urge the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding, even in other parts of the nation, and help them sail through the turbulent times.

"I also call on the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to mitigate losses and casualties resulting from natural disasters. These unprecedented flooding are linked climate change, which is real.