RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi urged governments at both state and federal levels to come to the aid of the victims of the ravaging flooding.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

How it happened: Obi said this while expressing his heartfelt sympathy to the Government of Jigawa and the affected victims of the floods which has reportedly claimed over 90 lives and displaced 100,000 people from their homes.

The former Anambra State governor made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Obi, who said the development is profoundly disturbing, urged the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to mitigate losses and casualties from the disaster.

He also called on the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding, even in other parts of the nation and help them sail through the turbulent times.

Obi's tweet read: "News reports of the ravaging floods wreaking havoc in different communities in Jigawa State, are not only disturbing but alarming. Its profoundly disturbing to learn that nearly 100 lives have been lost and 100,000 Nigerians displaced from their homes due to the flooding.

"My heart goes out to the Government of Jigawa State, the affected communities, the bereaved and displaced families, in these challenging times. I urge the Federal and State governments to come to the aid of the victims of the flooding, even in other parts of the nation, and help them sail through the turbulent times.

"I also call on the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to mitigate losses and casualties resulting from natural disasters. These unprecedented flooding are linked climate change, which is real.

"We can expect more of such disasters, and as such, we must plan contingency measures aimed at greater resiliency in times of natural disasters. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

2023: Nigeria needs president with will power – APC UK

2023: Nigeria needs president with will power – APC UK

Full speech: Here's what Buhari told world leaders at 77th session of UNGA

Full speech: Here's what Buhari told world leaders at 77th session of UNGA

Russia wants to destroy ‘Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia wants to destroy ‘Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting