Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime
Obi outlines strategy to address looming labour strikes.
Recommended articles
Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, voiced his stance on the controversial issue and outlined his approach to resolving the impending strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.
"Fuel subsidy is organised crime. I said it repeatedly that it should be removed," Obi asserted during the interview.
He elaborated on his strategy, stating, "For me, the approach would have been to remove the corruption and criminal side of it and eliminate the excess demand. By doing this, you would have reduced it by 50 per cent.
"The remaining 50 per cent is what we would have been able to remove in an organised manner, after consultation with various stakeholders. The proceeds of this removal would be invested in critical development areas."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng