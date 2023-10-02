ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

Ima Elijah

Obi outlines strategy to address looming labour strikes.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, voiced his stance on the controversial issue and outlined his approach to resolving the impending strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

"Fuel subsidy is organised crime. I said it repeatedly that it should be removed," Obi asserted during the interview.

He elaborated on his strategy, stating, "For me, the approach would have been to remove the corruption and criminal side of it and eliminate the excess demand. By doing this, you would have reduced it by 50 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The remaining 50 per cent is what we would have been able to remove in an organised manner, after consultation with various stakeholders. The proceeds of this removal would be invested in critical development areas."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

IGR of Enugu Tourism Board grew to 243% in my 1 year - Former GM

IGR of Enugu Tourism Board grew to 243% in my 1 year - Former GM

Good governance will stop military coups in West Africa - Ganduje

Good governance will stop military coups in West Africa - Ganduje

Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

Osun community to finally receive electricity after 91 years

Osun community to finally receive electricity after 91 years

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'