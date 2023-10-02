Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, voiced his stance on the controversial issue and outlined his approach to resolving the impending strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

"Fuel subsidy is organised crime. I said it repeatedly that it should be removed," Obi asserted during the interview.

He elaborated on his strategy, stating, "For me, the approach would have been to remove the corruption and criminal side of it and eliminate the excess demand. By doing this, you would have reduced it by 50 per cent.

