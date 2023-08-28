ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi says he has never paid any journalist to promote him.

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]
Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Recommended articles

Omokri, the spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan recently alleged that in August 2022, Obi gave cash to the broadcast journalist to fund his father’s burial.

He claimed that the money “influenced Oseni’s open bias in favour of Obi” during the build-up to the 2023 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omokri wrote, “AriseTV and Mr Rufai Oseni should kindly answer the following question. Did Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni’s father by giving him money in cash or via electronic means, either directly or through a third party, in August 2022, and has that influenced Mr. Oseni’s open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr. Oseni usee the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition?”

Reacting to Omokri’s claims on Monday, August 28, 2023, Obi in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) said he has never paid any journalist to speak or write in favour of him.

Describing Omokri’s allegation as a lie, Obi said he has neither been to Oseni’s village nor does he know where he comes from.

The statement reads in part, “Let me clearly state that this is a categorical lie. It is not true, cannot be true and will never be true. Everyone who understands or follows my approach to things will attest to the fact that I do not give anyone money to promote my name, Obi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have never and will never monetarily induce any journalist to speak or write in my favour. When I am invited to birthday celebrations or funerals, people know that I do attend. Countless journalists, media personnel, the less privileged, the wealthy etc, have all invited me to their occasions, and they will attest to the fact that I honour such invitations, especially when people are grieving. I have never been to Rufai’s village. Even at the point of writing this, I do not know where he is from.

Obi said he decided to respond to the “cheap blackmail against him” because it involved one of “Nigeria’s best Television presenters.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu won't accept failure from ministers  —  Ajuri Ngelale

Tinubu won't accept failure from ministers  —  Ajuri Ngelale

Reps set to end incessant farmers, herders clashes

Reps set to end incessant farmers, herders clashes

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Gombe Police receives 43 rape cases in 7 months

Gombe Police receives 43 rape cases in 7 months

Epe local government distributes food items to 30,000 residents

Epe local government distributes food items to 30,000 residents

Youth instigate change to enhance economy dev. of Nigeria - Emir of Kano

Youth instigate change to enhance economy dev. of Nigeria - Emir of Kano

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies