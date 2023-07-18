ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

Bayo Wahab

The governor says his administration will no longer condone locking of shops on Mondays.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

The governor issued the warning while touring some parts of Enugu, the state capital on Monday, July 17, 2023, to monitor people’s compliance with his ban on IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

It would be recalled that a few days after his assumption of office, Governor Mbah asked schools and businesses to quit observing sit-at-home directives.

This is to inform all schools, markets, retail outlets, hospitals, transporters, malls and the general members of the public that, in view of the recent ban/cancellation of Mondays’ sit-at-home by the government of Enugu state, in all nooks and crannies of the state, they have been directed to go about their normal businesses and activities every day of the week, including Mondays,” the governor had said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing traders at Ogbete, Garki, and other markets yesterday, the governor said that his administration would no longer condone locking of shops on Mondays.

He said, “It should never be heard that we were cowed because of the threat of violence by these criminals.

He said the poverty that would befall the people of the state for sitting at home would kill them even faster because the state according to him loses over ₦10 billion every Monday when they observe the order.

“Enough is enough. This foolishness must end and it must end now. We cannot be marginalising ourselves and still complain of marginalisation.

“So, we must say no to sit-at-home because what it means is that we are destroying our employment, our economy, and our GDP,” Mbah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market leaders and business owners have assured the governor that they would comply with the governor’s ban on IPOB’s sit-at-home directive.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why