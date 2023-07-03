ADVERTISEMENT
Pernod Ricard Nigeria provides sustainable water for community as part of its global initiatives

In partnership with Teach for Nigeria, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Pernod Ricard Group, a leading producer of wines and spirits, has shown its commitment to supporting the well-being of communities as the Company commissions a water sanitation and health project in Imosan Town in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Responsib'All Day is a day during which the over 19,000 employees of Pernod Ricard around the world dedicate their time to actively contribute to the Group’s Sustainability and Responsibility Roadmap, ‘Good Times from a Good Place’.

This year, Pernod Ricard’s teams focused on how to take better care of themselves and their local communities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 2.2 billion people lack access to improved water sources. In Nigeria, only 26.5% of Nigerians have access to adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, leading to a state of emergency that affects the life of 130 million Nigerians, predominantly children.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, embarked on the project to increase the water supply and improve the health and well-being of people in the Imosan community.
As part of its intervention, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, embarked on the project to increase the water supply and improve the health and well-being of people in the Imosan community. The project includes drilling a water borehole and providing storage facilities and power through sustainable energy with solar panels in the selected community.

The successful completion of this project is expected to serve over 1,000 people in the community: improving water accessibility, enhancing hygiene practices, and decreasing water-related illnesses. Mr. Sola Oke, Managing Director Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa added "We believe that access to clean water is fundamental for the well-being of every individual''.

The Teach for Nigeria project coordinator, Faith Emoukhare, also thanked Pernod Ricard: "We are thankful for Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s commitment to completing the project, ensuring long-term sustainability, and helping improve the well-being of the community.

Teach for Nigeria is a non-profit organization aimed at reducing educational inequality in Nigeria by building a community of passionate leaders who are willing to help close the educational gap by working in underserved communities.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets, including Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, and G.H Mumm champagne.

The Group’s mission is to unlock the magic of human connections by bringing “Good Times from a Good Place”, in line with its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap.

#FeaturebyPernodRicardNigeria

