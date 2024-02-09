Pensioners alarm very poor payouts as NUP members receive ₦450

Despite the prevailing economic hardship and escalating cost of living in the country, certain retirees are left to subsist on as little as ₦450 per month from their retirement savings accounts.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday, Godwin Abumisi, the National President of NUP, expressed profound concern over the plight of pensioners, highlighting the pervasive neglect by the government towards the welfare of its elderly citizens.

Abumisi decried the prevailing sentiment that the government does not prioritise the well-being of the less privileged, emphasising the dire circumstances faced by pensioners in various states across the nation.

Drawing attention to the distressing situation faced by retirees, Abumisi singled out Enugu, where some pensioners reportedly receive a mere ₦450 as their monthly pension.

He lamented that despite repeated appeals and advocacy efforts by the NUP, the systemic issue persists unabated, leaving retirees in a state of perpetual financial precarity.

Abumisi further elucidated on the widespread disparity in pension payouts, revealing staggering figures that reflect the stark inequities faced by pensioners in different states.

See Among the states cited were Borno with ₦4,000, Gombe with ₦8,000, Jigawa with ₦12,000, Katsina with ₦7,000, Kogi with ₦5,000, Kwara with ₦3,000, Niger with ₦4,000, and Taraba with ₦5,000, among others.

