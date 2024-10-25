PENGASSAN losses 4 members to helicopter crash

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Osifo said that PENGASSAN was deeply saddened by the death of its members, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 24 in Rivers State.

According to him, the deceased members were valued members of the PENGASSAN family and dedicated professionals in the oil and gas industry.

“Their contributions to the sector and to our association will be sorely missed.

“PENGASSAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims during this difficult time.

“We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support, as we navigate this tragic event. We are committed to providing assistance to the bereaved families in any way possible,”‘ he said.

Osifo said the association was currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation.

He, therefore, urged all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and put in place urgent measures to prevent future tragedies.

“PENGASSAN calls on all its members everywhere, through the branches, to observe a moment of silence and reflection in honour of our fallen Comrades.

“Their dedication and service to the Oil and Gas industry will never be forgotten.