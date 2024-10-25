ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PENGASSAN losses 4 members to helicopter crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifo said the association was currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo [The Cable]
President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo [The Cable]

Recommended articles

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Osifo said that PENGASSAN was deeply saddened by the death of its members, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 24 in Rivers State.

According to him, the deceased members were valued members of the PENGASSAN family and dedicated professionals in the oil and gas industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their contributions to the sector and to our association will be sorely missed.

“PENGASSAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims during this difficult time.

“We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support, as we navigate this tragic event. We are committed to providing assistance to the bereaved families in any way possible,”‘ he said.

Osifo said the association was currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and cooperating fully with the relevant authorities in their investigation.

He, therefore, urged all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and put in place urgent measures to prevent future tragedies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“PENGASSAN calls on all its members everywhere, through the branches, to observe a moment of silence and reflection in honour of our fallen Comrades.

“Their dedication and service to the Oil and Gas industry will never be forgotten.

“We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Health workers commence 7 days nationwide warning strike

Health workers commence 7 days nationwide warning strike

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

PENGASSAN losses 4 members to helicopter crash

PENGASSAN losses 4 members to helicopter crash

Court dismisses Rivers govt's objections to suit to stop Fubara from spending money

Court dismisses Rivers govt's objections to suit to stop Fubara from spending money

We didn't advice Tinubu's govt to remove petrol subsidy - IMF

We didn't advice Tinubu's govt to remove petrol subsidy - IMF

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Atiku suspends rivalry, exchange warm handshakes in Abuja mosque

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Atiku suspends rivalry, exchange warm handshakes in Abuja mosque

Kyari races against time as pressure mounts over failed Kaduna, PH refinery

Kyari races against time as pressure mounts over failed Kaduna, PH refinery

Report exposes governors’ interference in LG election voting process

Report exposes governors’ interference in LG election voting process

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity - Obi

Obi says intentional agricultural investments will curb food insecurity in Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden [Presidency]

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Benin on 8th anniversary on throne