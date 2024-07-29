ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that it is imperative for those carrying out the protest to ensure it was peaceful and violence-free.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]
Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Sonubi stated this on Monday in Ibadan during a stakeholders’ meeting on the command’s preparedness toward the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by religious leaders, traditional rulers, transport unions, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinubi said that the police in the state acknowledged the undebatable right of the citizens to engage in peaceful protest, which must not, however, turn violent. He said it was imperative for those carrying out the protest to ensure it was peaceful and violence-free.

The police commissioner said that the command was prepared to give adequate protection to those carrying out peaceful protests and would not hesitate to deal with anyone who turned the protest to violence.

“When a protest turns violent, it is criminal to the police at that point and we will need to deal with the situation as it arises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no law enforcement agency that will allow criminality to have its way. The moment it turns violent, the law will turn its face and act appropriately,” Sonubi said.

He said that the police would not shy away from its responsibility to enforce minimal force to bring peace, order and stability to the process.

Sonubi said that the damage and destruction done to the citizens and the police during the 2020 EndSARs protest was still fresh in the memories of Nigerians. He called on the organisers of the protest to show their identities and approach the police on the route of the protest and other plans, for adequate protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonubi said that there must be synergy between the police and the organisers of the protest for adequate protection and to prevent a crisis. He called on parents, religious leaders and leaders of influence to warn their children not to be used but to embrace peace.

Sonubi said that there would be consequences for those found culpable during the protest, even as he assured that the rights of the citizens would be respected throughout the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olojede Victor, Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Student Affairs and the South-West Coordinator of NANS, Alao John, said they were doing everything possible to ensure that no protest was held in the state.

The duo assured of peaceful protest, if any, in the state and expressed their readiness to engage the government for the unity, peace and development of the country.

The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekin Abass, and the Deputy Secretary, of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Alimi Aremu, said their members would not participate in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, represented by Chief Ariori Asimiyu, acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigerians, adding, however, that violent protest would not solve the problem.

Olakulehin called on the citizens to channel their grievances to the right quarters and called on the Federal Government to address the myriad of problems confronting the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

Ogun Police warns against violence, property destruction in August 1 protest

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Killer gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers [Vanguard News]

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military