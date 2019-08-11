The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the eight seats in the Local Government elections conducted by Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All Progressive Congress did not partake in the election because of alleged irregularities.

While announcing the results on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Yenagoa the returning officer, Mr. Frank Ebikumor said, Mr. Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson announced that Mr. Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat AD, who scored 2,489 votes NAN reports.

Also, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that in Ekeremoh Local Government, Chief Perekeme Petula swept the poll with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.

In Sagbama, where the state governor, Seriake Dickson hails from, the PDP candidate, Mr. Alah Embeleakpo won massively with 96,468 votes while other parties had no vote.

In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Mr. Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Mr. Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while the Labour Party candidate scored 2,948 votes.

Also Ogbia LGA, Mr. Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, who scored 1,017.

Finally, in Yenagoa, the state capital, Mr. Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP was declared winner of the LG election with 98,831 votes to defeat Mr. Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.