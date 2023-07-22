ADVERTISEMENT
PDP urges Gov Alia to prevent Diphtheria, Anthrax outbreaks in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP urged Governor Alia to be alive to his sworn duty of safeguarding the lives of the people by taking necessary steps to keep the state safe from disease outbreaks.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, on Saturday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, reports have emerged of an outbreak of Diphtheria in Kaduna State, resulting in estimated six deaths, with many hospitalised for few days.

“Also in neighbouring Taraba, there are reports of anthrax, with some deaths and hospitalisation of some of the affected persons.

“Considering the geophysical proximity between Taraba and Benue and the large community of Benue indigenes in Kaduna which necessitates frequent travel among those states, the role of passengers should be guarded against.

“Both diseases are said to be preventable by vaccine and treatable through drug administration,” he said.

Iortyom urged the state government to take steps toward preventing the spread of the diseases in the state.

He urged the government to constitute a committee made up of medical experts to put in place modalities for detecting and dealing with earliest signs of the diseases to curb their spread in the state.

Iortyom said that the committee should be made to source for vaccines and other drugs as well as ensure suitable medical infrastructure, such as laboratories and quarantine centres for handling detected cases at the earliest stages.

This, he said, was in accordance with global best practice in order to keep safe.

The PDP publicity secretary urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to be alive to his sworn duty of safeguarding the lives of the people by taking necessary steps to keep the state safe from the looming disease outbreaks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

