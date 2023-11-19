ADVERTISEMENT
PDP sweeps all 16 councils in Taraba LG elections

Chief Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), disclosed this on Sunday while declaring the results of Saturday’s election at the commission’s headquarters in Jalingo.

Duwe said that the results of the 165 contested councilorship seats in the 16 local government areas were declared at the various LGAs.

“This election was keenly contested by Six political parties and the PDP has won overwhelmingly from the results here declared.

“The results announced at the local government collation centres are legally valid and what we are doing is just to validate what has been announced.

“We are very grateful to the media for the objective coverage from the onset of this journey to this point.

“Despite the hard times, you have shown absolute commitment and resilience. You have served your fatherland excellently and you can hold your shoulders high.

“To assert credibility, we must get as much observation and criticisms of what we are doing and suggestions of ways we can improve.

“We would study the reports from various quarters and leverage them for better performance subsequently.

“I led a team of highly respected journalists, election observers and other people to a polling unit and we did not see any election activity happening.

“This should tell you that we did not teleguide anything. Otherwise, I would not have led a team to such a place. So I must admit that this is a process and you can not have absolute control over anything.

“Elections are meant to be won and lost. We call for patience from those who may feel grieved. We have a duty to sustain the peace we currently enjoy.

“Those who have won, this may be your good day but be humble and grateful in victory. If you have lost, it could be a bad day but the bad days will expire. Be prayerful and focused,” Duwe said.

