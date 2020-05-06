Lawan Nguru, a lawmaker representing Nguru central constituency at the Yobe House of Assembly has tested positive for coronavirus.

Announcing this on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the lawmaker, who’s the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the assembly said he’s already isolating.

He added that he’s recuperating and in a stable condition.

He said, “Presently, I am in isolation centre and recuperating in a very stable condition waiting for further directives from Health officers. In addition, I salute the gesture shown to us by Yobe State Government in up keeping the victims and in controlling the spread of the virus in the state.”

Currently, Yobe state has 13 confirmed cases of the disease.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mai Buni, had made wearing of face masks compulsory to curb the spread of the virus in the state.