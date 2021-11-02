RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP demands unconditional release of people kidnapped in UniAbuja

PDP demands an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their family members.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday's attack on the University of Abuja by bandits, who abducted four staff members and some children in the institution.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja described the attack as 'shocking and cowardly'.

The party demanded an unconditional release of the victims to reunite with their family members.

The PDP advised President Buhari, in line with his promise to lead from the fronts, to give a 'marching order' to rescue the victims.

The party however, charged security agencies not to relent, but rise up to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

It lamented the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all the citizens to assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country.

"The PDP urges Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors den, while tasking governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion and device more efficient strategies of securing our nation."

