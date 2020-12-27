Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, December 27, 2020, saying she is asymptomatic and has gone into isolation.

Tallen urged Nigerians to pray for her while advising them to stay safe and observe COVID-19 protocols.

The statement reads, “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“Please keep me in your prayers. I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic. I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and your family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

On Saturday, December 26, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 829 new cases in the country with one additional death. The figure brought the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 83,576 which includes 70,495 discharged cases and 1,247 deaths.