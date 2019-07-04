Patricia to pay staff in Bitcoin

The announcement was made by the company Founder/CEO Mr. Hanu Fejiro Agbodje during a recently held press conference where there were introducing their ultra modern website.

This information was supposed to be made public during their 3rd Anniversary in August but one of the staff could not contain the joy as he tweeted "My boss is paying us next year in bitcoin! My company is not your mate. PATRICIA to the World!"

The tweet has since been deleted but we find this quite interesting that companies in Nigeria are taking innovative steps to enriching their workers.

We called the company to get a comment on this but the Manager Mr. Chris Okafor said its still work in progress and when the time is right, they'll make the public know what the plans are.

It is also good to note that Patricia is one of the largest traders of Bitcoin in West Africa. In a recent interview with Vanguard Allure the Founder/CEO Mr. Hanu said his dream is to make sure the e-commerce ecosystem is safe for humans all across the world to do business. He is surely on the path to achieve this as his team have created a safe and ultimately secure platform to handle bitcoin trades in Nigeria and Ghana; a first of its kind.

We are on the look out for what this innovative company will do next, the future is looking bright for Africa's fintech.

This is a featured post