Pat Utomi says Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on earth

news

Former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, has labelled Nigeria as the most miserable place to live on the planet currently as a result of the nation's mismanagement.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Thursday, November 8, 2018, he said a lot of Nigerians are suffering because the nation is being mismanaged by its elite political class.

He said, "Somehow, we're expecting the hand of God to fix things. But, count the cost, Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on the planet right now. That is the cost.

"Check any indicator. Nigeria is at the bottom of almost everything. There's a price. Somehow, we joke about everything.

"We're not surviving; millions of people are hungry and dying out there. Everywhere in Nigeria is a war zone. If we don't fix this, we're dealing with an existential crisis."

Utomi condemns primary elections

Utomi also criticised all political parties in the country for how the recent primary elections were conducted across the country.

He said, "Every party's primary was a joke, we know that. Our country is in deep trouble and real patriots need to step up and begin to think how do we fix our country. This is not the dream that the founding fathers had. Something has to be done."

Utomi contested as an aspirant to win the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest in the 2019 Delta governorship election but lost in controversial fashion.

He was a presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).