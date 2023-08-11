BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

Through a series of tweets, on Friday, August 11, 2023, Utomi, who also contested the presidential elections in 2011 under the banner of the Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP), shed light on his experience.

Drawing parallels with the successful campaigns for breast cancer prevention among women, Prof. Utomi underscored the potential benefits of early detection and informed patient guidance for prostate cancer. He suggested that such efforts could lead to better containment of misery and improved chances of recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Utomi recounted his personal journey, revealing that he commenced treatment at a cancer center in Ikeja and VI after a biopsy confirmed his diagnosis last year. He described attending treatment sessions even during election campaigns, with doctors at the Ikeja center going to great lengths to ensure his privacy.

The Labour Party leader further revealed that following the conclusion of the elections, his family members who are medical professionals in Europe and the US collaborated with the team at Lakeshore to provide him with direct care. This comprehensive approach involved controlling his phone usage to reduce stress, leading to his apparent withdrawal from public engagements.