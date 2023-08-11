ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

Ima Elijah

Pat Utomi narrates battle with cancer.

Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results (Ripples Nigeria)
Pat Utomi triggers June 12 memory as Nigerians anticipate 2023 election results (Ripples Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Through a series of tweets, on Friday, August 11, 2023, Utomi, who also contested the presidential elections in 2011 under the banner of the Social Democratic Mega Party (SDMP), shed light on his experience.

Drawing parallels with the successful campaigns for breast cancer prevention among women, Prof. Utomi underscored the potential benefits of early detection and informed patient guidance for prostate cancer. He suggested that such efforts could lead to better containment of misery and improved chances of recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Utomi recounted his personal journey, revealing that he commenced treatment at a cancer center in Ikeja and VI after a biopsy confirmed his diagnosis last year. He described attending treatment sessions even during election campaigns, with doctors at the Ikeja center going to great lengths to ensure his privacy.

The Labour Party leader further revealed that following the conclusion of the elections, his family members who are medical professionals in Europe and the US collaborated with the team at Lakeshore to provide him with direct care. This comprehensive approach involved controlling his phone usage to reduce stress, leading to his apparent withdrawal from public engagements.

Notably, Prof. Utomi played a pivotal role in Labour Party candidate Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign, contributing to the emergence of a notable third force in Nigerian politics. Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declaring Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president, legal challenges by Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are currently underway to contest the election outcome in court.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Cross River promises to partner with FRSC on mass transit scheme

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Tax, vital tool for economic development – ODIRS boss

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman