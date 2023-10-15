ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric also advised religious leaders to lead by example and stop saying negative words against the country’s leadership.

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians/Illustration
Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians/Illustration

Recommended articles

Emmanuel gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on how Nigerians can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.

He said the leadership of the country needed support and prayers, and not curses.

Emmanuel said most people in Nigeria were fond of cursing their leaders and calling them negative names, rather than praying for them to succeed in leading the country to prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let us cooperate with them and as well put them in prayers for God to change their rigid mind towards the masses.

“The curses will only worsen the situation. Let us support them with prayers for a change of heart and love for the masses,” he said.

The cleric also advised religious leaders to lead by example and stop saying negative words against the country’s leadership.

He enjoined Nigerians to be optimistic that the country would be great and regain its lost glory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State