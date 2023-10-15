Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Emmanuel gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on how Nigerians can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.

He said the leadership of the country needed support and prayers, and not curses.

Emmanuel said most people in Nigeria were fond of cursing their leaders and calling them negative names, rather than praying for them to succeed in leading the country to prosperity.

“Let us cooperate with them and as well put them in prayers for God to change their rigid mind towards the masses.

“The curses will only worsen the situation. Let us support them with prayers for a change of heart and love for the masses,” he said.

The cleric also advised religious leaders to lead by example and stop saying negative words against the country’s leadership.