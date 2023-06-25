ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Lazarus Muoka asks faithful to pray themselves out of difficulties

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pastor Muoka tasked the faithful to seek God in prayers and see that He still answers as of old.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka
Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Muoka gave the charge at the Church’s two-day revival that began on Saturday at its Lagos headquarters in Ijesha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the revival, with the theme “God Who Does What No Man Can Do” was organised to spiritually reform the faithful.

The revivalist preacher said that Jesus Christ conquered the devil through prayer, and as followers of Christ, they should be able to do same.

He said that it was unproductive of a Christian to be prayerless and continue to come to Church only in anticipation of wonders.

According to him, prayer should be an armour to shield a Christian from anxieties that can displace him from his desired position.

“Jesus Christ our role model used prayer to defeat all adversity during His earthly ministry and after the cross is named King of Kings.

“We can do same in order to overcome subsisting social challenges and become champions where others failed,” he said.

He tasked the faithful to seek God in prayers and see that He still answers as of old.

NAN reports that the programme will end on Sunday with a thanksgiving and deliverance service

