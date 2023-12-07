Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, new Chancellor of the prestigious Weldios University

Pastor Chris, a philanthropist and lover of education, expressed gratitude for having received this honour. As the author of the most translated book in history, the Christ Embassy Pastor plans to continue impacting humanity globally using this bilingual institution that is now under his tutelage.

Weldios University, located in Benin Republic, offers Bachelor, Masters, Post-Doctoral, and Doctorate programs.

The Registrar of the University, Dr Ugo Magnus Kel is honoured that Pastor Chris accepted this appointment and knows that the Man of God will not only aid in increasing the international standard of the university but also debunking the negative stereotypes surrounding universities in Benin Republic.

