Pastor advises youths not to wait for govt, use social media for business

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric stated that social media is beyond chatting with friends and following stars.

Isiah, who advised Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said social media is beyond chatting with friends and following stars.

According to him, most people are fond of spending a whole day online chatting with friends and following trending stars.

"Make use of social media to promote your business, advertise online and search for new opportunities and ideas on your midgets.

"Stop wasting your time chatting 24 hours with friends who add no value to your life

"There are big opportunities online. Use the avenue to learn new ideas , new skills and stop dedicating your precious time to watch rubbish,” he said.

The cleric advised youths to be creative and stop waiting for the government to do everything for them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

