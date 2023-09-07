ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Adeboye charges RUN graduands on holiness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeboye also urged the graduands to shun all forms of lust.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Adeboye gave the charge at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of the university.

The cleric was represented by Pastor Olukayode Pitan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university.

He added that they should be humble and love God and His Word.

”As you exit the university, don’t allow the world and its lusts to distract to you.

“Practise godliness and humility, and be lovers of God and his Word,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, said that the university graduated 750 undergraduate and postgraduate students at the convocation.

Akinlo said that the university awarded postgraduate diploma to 39 graduands, Master’s degree to 91, Master of Philosophy to one, and Doctor of Philosophy to seven.

The vice-chancellor also said that 44 students made first class while 290 graduated with second class (upper division).

According to him, Josiah Owojuyigbe of the mass communication department is the overall best graduating students, with cumulative grade point average of 4.93.

Akinlo said that, in line its policy, the university would give Owojuyigbe the position of a graduate assistant in addition to a full scholarship for a postgraduate programme tenable in the university.

He urged the graduands to be good ambassador of the university.

“As graduates of the prestigious Redeemer’s University, let those unique life-changing values you have imbibed intellectually and spiritually be your permanent attributes,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, said that the institution had been ranked one of the best private universities in the country.

Odeyemi praised the graduands for discipline and decorum which, he said, promoted peace in the university.

In his valedictory speech, the overall best students, Owojuyigbe, said that he wept when he was informed of his performance.

He said that he was overwhelmed by the faithfulness of God in his life as he did not consider himself to be special.

He said that he spent almost four years at the University of Ibadan College of Medicine before studying mass communication at RUN.

Owojuyigbe described his feat a miracle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pastor Adeboye charges RUN graduands on holiness

