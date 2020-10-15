Nigerian youths have been on the streets protesting and demanding an end to extra-judicial killings by police officers ,especially operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has now been dissolved and replaced with a new police unit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

Reacting to the protests on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Adeboye said he supports the youths in the protest.

He said, “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality!#EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

The church also issued a statement to affirm Adeboye’s position on the protest.

The statement by Johnson Odesola, RCCG’s assistant general overseer

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has identified with Nigerians presently protesting against police brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them,”

“The Church declared its understanding and appreciation of the concerns and grievances of the youths and the generality of Nigerians and called for an immediate end to police brutality in the country.

“While noting the constitutional responsibility of the Police to maintain law and order, the Church emphasized the need for the Police to constantly align their strategies with the needs of the people.

“While noting that many innocent lives had been wasted through unnecessary brutality and wrong application of force, the Church calls on the Government to not only restructure the Police but to also re-orientate the officers towards modern ways of policing.

“The Church welcomes the disbandment of the SARS and notes the establishment of a new outfit called the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) but warned that it should not become a case of old wine in a new bottle.

“The Church reiterated its call on Government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising rate of unemployment, decay in the nation’s educational system and the general harsh economic situation in the country.”

The church also appealed to protesters to comport themselves orderly and eschew violence and destruction in the process.