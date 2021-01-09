The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has said that the enrolment process of the National Identification Number (NIN) registration process would be reviewed if the Federal Government decides to impose a fresh lockdown as a result of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pantami while speaking on Channels TV on the night of Friday, January 8, 2020, said once the government announces another lockdown, the ministry will meet with the National Identity Management Commission, and telecommunication operators to review the NIN linkage to SIM cards exercise, Punch reports.

He said, “If a second lockdown is enforced, then, the ministerial taskforce including NIMC and all mobile network operators will sit immediately and review. The task force meets usually within one week.

“So, when there is a second lockdown, we are citizens, we must respect the Federal Government’s directives. When there is any announcement, we will come back to the drawing board immediately and review the whole thing. But now, it has not been announced and these (COVID-19) guidelines are to be respected.”

According to Punch, Pantami also said the ministry and NIMC are working to transform the NIN enrolment process and the onward linkage to SIM cards.

You’ll recall that the Federal Government recently announced January 19 as the deadline for all telcom subscribers to link their NIN with their SIM, while subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to do so.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had announced that a fresh lockdown may be imposed if the rising cases of the COVID-19 infections in the country continue with significant deaths.

