The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group said subsidy removal is for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect.
PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect.

Recommended articles

National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, said this on Thursday at a virtual news conference.

Robinson urged President Bola Tinubu not to be swayed by sentiments being expressed in some quarters but to immediately roll out the palliatives to cushion the hardship which the removal might have on the people.

He said that there was no need for phased subsidy removal, saying that the subsidy regime itself was marred with fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fuel subsidy is a serious issue. It has been abused and there is an expression that extreme disease requires extreme cure.

“Fuel subsidy is Nigeria’s economic disease that needs to be eradicated.

“We at PANDEF support the fuel subsidy removal. We advise the Federal Government not to shift ground or postpone its implementation.

“It will just be an evil day postponed because subsidy is a draining pipe of the nation’s resources.

“We understand that the president’s statement during his inauguration that subsidy was gone was not timely, as it should have been announced at a later time after engaging the stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, we urge the president to stand strong and maintain his position, but create situations that will cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

“We know there are known things that will follow the removal. For instance, transport cost has risen, food prices will rise and government must immediately bring some initiatives to cushion the hardship,” he said.

Robinson, however, said that the palliatives should be different from those that used to be selective.

“Government should engage stakeholders to put in place palliatives, not the usual palliative that used to be grossly selective in distribution.

“Government should look into sectional interventions; transportation is key and it will affect the prices of food. So government needs to meet with the leadership of road transport workers to stabilise transportation cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mass transit buses have to come in to convey workers to and fro their places of work. The initiatives that will complement agriculture should also be looked into,” he said.

According to him, subsidy removal is for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He, however, advised government to reactivate the non-functional ports across the country, especially in the southern part, to further stabilise pump prices of petroleum products.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others