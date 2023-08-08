ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

News Agency Of Nigeria

More assistance is on the horizon, as the government anticipates the arrival of three additional truckloads of rice.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

This vital assistance was confirmed in an official statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The consignment, which arrived on Thursday, has prompted the immediate implementation of distribution plans across the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed a swift and equitable distribution of these food supplies, targeting the less privileged members of the society. The distribution mechanism will be orchestrated through the well-established local government structures to ensure efficient and transparent allocation.

To ensure that the process remains impartial and apolitical, Governor AbdulRazaq emphasised the importance of consultation with various stakeholders. This includes engagement with community-based groups and traditional institutions to compile a list of beneficiaries that transcends party lines.

The official statement also revealed that more assistance is on the horizon, as the government anticipates the arrival of three additional truckloads of rice. These forthcoming supplies are slated to undergo a similar distribution process, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting its citizens during these challenging times.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed his deep gratitude to the Federal Government for its support, with a special mention of appreciation for President Bola Tinubu for his role in facilitating this donation.

