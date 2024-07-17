RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo State SUBEB recruitment exams to begin July 22 for 50,097 applicants

News Agency Of Nigeria

50,097 applicants have been scheduled to participate in the exercise for the available positions.

Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran [The Street Reporters Newspaper]
Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, said that the examinations would run through July 26.

Adeniran said that a total of 50,097 applicants had been scheduled to participate in the exercise for the available positions. He said that the specific date and time for individual applicants were already being communicated to them via their email addresses and/or phone numbers.

Adeniran, therefore, advised the applicants to check their emails and phones regularly for the information. He said that the examinations would be held at the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Computer-Based Testing Centre at Ajibode in Ibadan.

According to him, the board has approved that the centre should conduct the examinations because of its long-standing pedigree in such exercises.

Adeniran instructed all the applicants to print copies of their CBT examination schedules and their application printouts bearing their passports from the job portal. He said that the two print-outs would be used to admit applicants into the CBT examination hall.

The SUBEB chairman also said that applicants must adhere strictly to the time and date sent to them by the board, warning that loitering around the centre would not be condoned. He says that successful candidates from the computer-based tests would be required to appear for oral interviews.

Adeniran reiterated the board’s commitment to credible exercise, adding: “No applicant should rely on hear-says. The board will always give you updates on each step of the exercise. So beware of scammers.”

He said that the board was making efforts to conclude the exercise on time so that successful candidates could be quickly injected into the system to join in the ongoing reforms of the basic education system in the state.

